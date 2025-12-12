Sanskriti University's Manthan Conclave 2025: Empowering India's Innovation Landscape

In Mathura, the NAAC Accredited Sanskriti University has cemented its status as a catalyst for innovation by hosting the transformative Manthan India: Industry-Tech Conclave 2025. This event transformed the Santosh Memorial Auditorium into a national hub for industry giants, academics, and emerging innovators.

The conclave served as a vibrant platform for dialogue, uniting policymakers, industry leaders, academics, and technologists to advance India's tech-driven future. It aimed to foster a collaborative environment where ideas could flourish, aligning with the university's commitment to the National Education Policy 2020 goals.

Highlighting the event, Dr. C. S. Yadav emphasized the role of the Department of Science & Technology in nurturing innovational growth, while Ms. Shipra Lavania spotlighted the DPIIT's initiatives to boost startup ecosystems. Notably, the university unveiled a ₹11 Lakh Ignition Grant, demonstrating strong support for budding entrepreneurs.