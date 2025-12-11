Rajasthan Startup Conclave: A Catalyst for Innovation

In a bid to invigorate the entrepreneurial ecosystem, the Rajasthan government is set to host a startup conclave. This forms part of the celebrations marking two years of Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma's administration.

On Friday, the Innovation Day Startups Conclave at the Rajasthan International Centre will see Chief Minister Sharma awarding Rs 10.79 crore to 333 promising startups. An exposition will also highlight pioneering products and services from entrepreneurs across Rajasthan.

The event will also see the inauguration of the Rajasthan Digifest Hackathon, with IT and Communication Minister Col. Rajyavardhan Rathore in attendance. Additionally, 'Vikas Rath' chariots will be launched to spread awareness of the government's development strides in recent years.

(With inputs from agencies.)