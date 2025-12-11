Left Menu

Rajasthan Startup Conclave: A Catalyst for Innovation

Rajasthan's government is hosting a startup conclave marking the second anniversary of the Bhajanlal Sharma administration. The event will award Rs 10.79 crore to 333 startups, showcase entrepreneurial innovation, and kickstart a hackathon. A campaign featuring 'Vikas Rath' chariots will promote government reforms and achievements statewide.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 11-12-2025 21:00 IST | Created: 11-12-2025 21:00 IST
In a bid to invigorate the entrepreneurial ecosystem, the Rajasthan government is set to host a startup conclave. This forms part of the celebrations marking two years of Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma's administration.

On Friday, the Innovation Day Startups Conclave at the Rajasthan International Centre will see Chief Minister Sharma awarding Rs 10.79 crore to 333 promising startups. An exposition will also highlight pioneering products and services from entrepreneurs across Rajasthan.

The event will also see the inauguration of the Rajasthan Digifest Hackathon, with IT and Communication Minister Col. Rajyavardhan Rathore in attendance. Additionally, 'Vikas Rath' chariots will be launched to spread awareness of the government's development strides in recent years.

AI can help combat trillions in global money laundering losses

AI and big data boost crisis response efficiency, yet adoption remains uneven worldwide

AI models struggling to keep pace with exploding medical data volumes

Systemic barriers blocking technology adoption in primary sector

