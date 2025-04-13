Major Recalls Shake US Pharma Market

Major pharmaceutical companies, including Glenmark, Sun Pharma, and Zydus, are carrying out significant product recalls in the US owing to manufacturing discrepancies as flagged by the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA).

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals, headquartered in Mumbai, is recalling over 25 products from the US market due to deviations from Current Good Manufacturing Practice (CGMP) standards, as reported by the US health regulator. The recall includes a variety of medications, initiated as a Class II recall earlier this year.

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries and Zydus Pharmaceuticals (USA) Inc are also involved in recalls. Sun Pharma is recalling Gabapentin capsules due to cross-contamination, while Zydus is pulling back chlorproMAZINE Hydrochloride Tablets due to impurities surpassing the recommended limits, with the USFDA confirming these actions.

(With inputs from agencies.)