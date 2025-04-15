Pharma Turmoil: From Counterfeits to Tariffs

Novo Nordisk has issued a warning to consumers regarding counterfeit versions of its diabetes drug Ozempic circulating in the United States. These fake products were seized by health regulators, who are now conducting an investigation into the matter.

Concerns about national security have prompted the Trump administration to explore imposing tariffs on pharmaceuticals and semiconductors. The administration's probes target the excessive reliance on foreign production, marking another potential application of Section 232 of the Trade Expansion Act of 1962.

In a move stirring the pharmaceutical industry, Sandoz has filed an antitrust lawsuit against Amgen. The Swiss firm claims Amgen has unfairly entrenched its market dominance over the arthritis drug Enbrel by purchasing and exploiting patent rights to limit competition from biosimilars.

(With inputs from agencies.)