Pharma Turmoil: From Counterfeits to Tariffs
Current developments in the health sector include Novo Nordisk's warning about counterfeit Ozempic in the US, Sandoz's antitrust lawsuit against Amgen, and rising concerns in the biotech industry due to Trump's tariff policies. Meanwhile, Duality Biotherapeutics' shares surged, and Eli Lilly's Mounjaro raised weight-loss drug interest in India.
Novo Nordisk has issued a warning to consumers regarding counterfeit versions of its diabetes drug Ozempic circulating in the United States. These fake products were seized by health regulators, who are now conducting an investigation into the matter.
Concerns about national security have prompted the Trump administration to explore imposing tariffs on pharmaceuticals and semiconductors. The administration's probes target the excessive reliance on foreign production, marking another potential application of Section 232 of the Trade Expansion Act of 1962.
In a move stirring the pharmaceutical industry, Sandoz has filed an antitrust lawsuit against Amgen. The Swiss firm claims Amgen has unfairly entrenched its market dominance over the arthritis drug Enbrel by purchasing and exploiting patent rights to limit competition from biosimilars.
(With inputs from agencies.)
