Gene-Edited Pig Livers: A Breakthrough in Liver Failure Treatment

Researchers in the US are set to test gene-edited pig livers as a potential treatment for sudden liver failure by using them temporarily to filter blood. This cutting-edge clinical trial, approved by the FDA, offers hope for those who do not qualify for liver transplants.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 15-04-2025 19:02 IST | Created: 15-04-2025 19:02 IST
US researchers are pioneering a potential solution for sudden liver failure using gene-edited pig livers. Instead of full organ transplants, these livers will temporarily filter blood, offering a respite for damaged human livers.

eGenesis, alongside OrganOx, announced the FDA-approved trial, aimed at treating the 35,000 Americans hospitalized annually for sudden liver failure. With limited treatment options and a 50 percent mortality rate, this development brings hope to many.

The trial involves attaching pig livers externally to patients in intensive-care units. These genetically modified livers, which have shown promise in deceased donor studies, aim to provide essential support to the human liver for a few critical days.

(With inputs from agencies.)

