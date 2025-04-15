Gene-Edited Pig Livers: A Breakthrough in Liver Failure Treatment

US researchers are pioneering a potential solution for sudden liver failure using gene-edited pig livers. Instead of full organ transplants, these livers will temporarily filter blood, offering a respite for damaged human livers.

eGenesis, alongside OrganOx, announced the FDA-approved trial, aimed at treating the 35,000 Americans hospitalized annually for sudden liver failure. With limited treatment options and a 50 percent mortality rate, this development brings hope to many.

The trial involves attaching pig livers externally to patients in intensive-care units. These genetically modified livers, which have shown promise in deceased donor studies, aim to provide essential support to the human liver for a few critical days.

