Water Woes: Diarrhoea Outbreak in Indore's Cleanest City

Five fresh cases of diarrhoea associated with drinking contaminated water surfaced in Indore's Bhagirathpura area, according to a Madhya Pradesh health official. Despite Indore's reputation as the nation's cleanest city, the outbreak has highlighted serious public health concerns.

Indore's Chief Medical and Health Officer, Dr. Madhav Prasad Hasani, confirmed the new cases were treated at outpatient departments. The viral outbreak, believed to have originated from tainted drinking water on December 29, led to over 436 hospital admissions, with six confirmed fatalities so far.

Local residents reported higher death tolls, while a committee's audit suggests possible links between some deaths and the outbreak. The administration has issued financial compensation to impacted families as investigations continue.

