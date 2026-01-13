Left Menu

Water Woes: Diarrhoea Outbreak in Indore's Cleanest City

Five new cases of diarrhoea linked to contaminated water were reported in Indore's Bhagirathpura area. Over 436 patients were affected since December, with six confirmed deaths. A medical report suggests more fatalities could be connected, while 33 patients remain hospitalized. Financial aid was given to affected families.

This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Five fresh cases of diarrhoea associated with drinking contaminated water surfaced in Indore's Bhagirathpura area, according to a Madhya Pradesh health official. Despite Indore's reputation as the nation's cleanest city, the outbreak has highlighted serious public health concerns.

Indore's Chief Medical and Health Officer, Dr. Madhav Prasad Hasani, confirmed the new cases were treated at outpatient departments. The viral outbreak, believed to have originated from tainted drinking water on December 29, led to over 436 hospital admissions, with six confirmed fatalities so far.

Local residents reported higher death tolls, while a committee's audit suggests possible links between some deaths and the outbreak. The administration has issued financial compensation to impacted families as investigations continue.

(With inputs from agencies.)

