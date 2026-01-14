Contaminated Water Crisis in Indore: Diarrhoea Outbreak in Bhagirathpura

An audit report submitted to the Indore administration has brought to light a devastating health crisis in Bhagirathpura. Sources suggest that out of 21 recent deaths, 15 may be associated with a severe outbreak of vomiting and diarrhoea linked to contaminated drinking water.

As of Tuesday, five new cases have been reported, raising alarms in the area known as one of the country's cleanest cities. Health Department officials revealed that patients are receiving treatment at local health centres, while the community grapples with the ramifications of this outbreak.

The district administration, acknowledging the gravity of the situation, has provided financial aid to affected families. Efforts are ongoing to determine the cause of death for the remaining cases, with 33 patients still hospitalized, eight of them in critical condition.