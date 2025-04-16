Left Menu

Dr Mumtaz Patel Elected as First Indo-Asian Muslim President of RCP

Dr Mumtaz Patel has been elected the 123rd president of the Royal College of Physicians, becoming the first Indo-Asian Muslim to lead the organization. A consultant nephrologist with extensive experience in education and leadership, she aims to modernize the RCP and enhance physicians' career prospects.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 16-04-2025 18:46 IST | Created: 16-04-2025 18:46 IST
Dr Mumtaz Patel has made history as she takes the mantle of the 123rd president of the renowned Royal College of Physicians (RCP), marking a milestone as the first Indo-Asian Muslim to lead the prestigious UK-based medical membership body.

With her roots in Lancashire, Patel, a veteran consultant nephrologist, steps into this role with a promise to modernize and elevate the organization, which represents a formidable 40,000 members globally. Her appointment signifies a new chapter for the RCP, which dates back to the 16th century, as she becomes the fifth woman to hold this esteemed position.

Expressing her vision for the future, Patel aims to fortify the RCP's role as a beacon for its members and the field of medicine. Drawing from over two decades of RCP experience, she is determined to foster a supportive environment for physicians at every stage of their careers, while also addressing the nuanced needs of a changing healthcare landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)

