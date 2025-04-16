Left Menu

Breakthrough Moment: Leqembi's Journey to Approval

European regulators have approved Alzheimer's treatment Leqembi after initial rejection. The drug, from Eisai and Biogen, is for early-stage patients, showing a delay in cognitive decline. Concerns over side effects were addressed. Another drug, Kisunla, was not approved. Biogen's stock rose following the announcement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 16-04-2025 19:43 IST | Created: 16-04-2025 19:43 IST
After months of deliberation, European regulators have given the green light to the Alzheimer's treatment Leqembi, a product developed by Japanese pharmaceutical company Eisai and Biogen.

Originally rejected due to side effect concerns, the drug has now been approved for use by patients in the early stages of Alzheimer's across the European Union and neighboring countries.

The decision marks a significant advancement in the management of cognitive decline, as Leqembi has been shown to slow memory and thinking deterioration. Biogen shares surged following the announcement.

(With inputs from agencies.)

