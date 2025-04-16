Breakthrough Moment: Leqembi's Journey to Approval

After months of deliberation, European regulators have given the green light to the Alzheimer's treatment Leqembi, a product developed by Japanese pharmaceutical company Eisai and Biogen.

Originally rejected due to side effect concerns, the drug has now been approved for use by patients in the early stages of Alzheimer's across the European Union and neighboring countries.

The decision marks a significant advancement in the management of cognitive decline, as Leqembi has been shown to slow memory and thinking deterioration. Biogen shares surged following the announcement.

(With inputs from agencies.)