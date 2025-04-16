Accelerating Ayushman Bharat in Delhi: Gupta's Healthcare Push

On Wednesday, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta took decisive measures to speed up the implementation of the Ayushman Bharat scheme in the national capital. In collaboration with BJP MLAs and party leaders, Gupta emphasized the urgency in delivering the scheme's benefits to eligible citizens.

Gupta has instructed all MLAs to assist eligible residents in acquiring their health cards swiftly. Highlighting the importance, she stated, "We conducted the meeting to ensure that Ayushman Bharat cards for all Delhi residents are made at the earliest."

The Chief Minister further announced plans for setting up 'Arogya Mandirs' across Delhi, with an aim to identify 1,139 sites for these health centers. Reflecting on past governance, Gupta criticized the previous administration for delays and negligence, asserting, "The previous government wasted crucial time. Now, we will make sure not even a single day is wasted."

