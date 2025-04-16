Left Menu

Accelerating Ayushman Bharat in Delhi: Gupta's Healthcare Push

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta announced immediate actions to expedite the Ayushman Bharat scheme, emphasizing prompt health card issuance and 'Arogya Mandirs' establishment in Delhi. Targeting senior citizens, Gupta critiques past delays and pledges proactive initiatives to ensure the scheme's benefits promptly reach eligible residents.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 16-04-2025 20:58 IST | Created: 16-04-2025 20:58 IST
Accelerating Ayushman Bharat in Delhi: Gupta's Healthcare Push
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

On Wednesday, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta took decisive measures to speed up the implementation of the Ayushman Bharat scheme in the national capital. In collaboration with BJP MLAs and party leaders, Gupta emphasized the urgency in delivering the scheme's benefits to eligible citizens.

Gupta has instructed all MLAs to assist eligible residents in acquiring their health cards swiftly. Highlighting the importance, she stated, "We conducted the meeting to ensure that Ayushman Bharat cards for all Delhi residents are made at the earliest."

The Chief Minister further announced plans for setting up 'Arogya Mandirs' across Delhi, with an aim to identify 1,139 sites for these health centers. Reflecting on past governance, Gupta criticized the previous administration for delays and negligence, asserting, "The previous government wasted crucial time. Now, we will make sure not even a single day is wasted."

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Paige Bueckers Soars to First Pick in WNBA Draft

Paige Bueckers Soars to First Pick in WNBA Draft

 Global
2
New GoldBod Regulations Revolutionize Ghana's Gold Trade

New GoldBod Regulations Revolutionize Ghana's Gold Trade

 Ghana
3
Argentina's Economic Surge Under Milei's Leadership

Argentina's Economic Surge Under Milei's Leadership

 Global
4
US Treasury Secretary Affirms Support for Argentina's Economic Reforms

US Treasury Secretary Affirms Support for Argentina's Economic Reforms

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Emotionally engaging AI agents pose severe mental health risks

University students turn to generative AI for smarter, sustainable learning

AI holds untapped power in building a circular, sustainable bioeconomy

AI-augmented messaging proves more persuasive in vaccine outreach

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025