Left Menu

Kennedy Redefines Autism Monitoring in U.S.

U.S. Secretary of Health and Human Services, Robert F. Kennedy Jr., announced a transition of U.S. autism rate surveillance to the Administration for a Healthy America. The latest report shows a rise in autism rates among 8-year-olds, now at 1 in 31, up from 1 in 36 in 2020.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 16-04-2025 21:25 IST | Created: 16-04-2025 21:25 IST
Kennedy Redefines Autism Monitoring in U.S.
Robert F. Kennedy Jr.
  • Country:
  • United States

The U.S. Secretary of Health and Human Services, Robert F. Kennedy Jr., unveiled a significant reallocation of responsibilities regarding autism surveillance in the country on Wednesday.

At a national press conference, Kennedy outlined plans to transition the task of monitoring autism rates to a newly established entity, the Administration for a Healthy America.

Recent data highlights an increase in autism prevalence among U.S. 8-year-olds, now at 32.2 per 1,000, or approximately 1 in 31 children, reflecting a rise from previous years.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Paige Bueckers Soars to First Pick in WNBA Draft

Paige Bueckers Soars to First Pick in WNBA Draft

 Global
2
New GoldBod Regulations Revolutionize Ghana's Gold Trade

New GoldBod Regulations Revolutionize Ghana's Gold Trade

 Ghana
3
Argentina's Economic Surge Under Milei's Leadership

Argentina's Economic Surge Under Milei's Leadership

 Global
4
US Treasury Secretary Affirms Support for Argentina's Economic Reforms

US Treasury Secretary Affirms Support for Argentina's Economic Reforms

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Emotionally engaging AI agents pose severe mental health risks

University students turn to generative AI for smarter, sustainable learning

AI holds untapped power in building a circular, sustainable bioeconomy

AI-augmented messaging proves more persuasive in vaccine outreach

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025