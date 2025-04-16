Kennedy Redefines Autism Monitoring in U.S.
U.S. Secretary of Health and Human Services, Robert F. Kennedy Jr., announced a transition of U.S. autism rate surveillance to the Administration for a Healthy America. The latest report shows a rise in autism rates among 8-year-olds, now at 1 in 31, up from 1 in 36 in 2020.
The U.S. Secretary of Health and Human Services, Robert F. Kennedy Jr., unveiled a significant reallocation of responsibilities regarding autism surveillance in the country on Wednesday.
At a national press conference, Kennedy outlined plans to transition the task of monitoring autism rates to a newly established entity, the Administration for a Healthy America.
Recent data highlights an increase in autism prevalence among U.S. 8-year-olds, now at 32.2 per 1,000, or approximately 1 in 31 children, reflecting a rise from previous years.
