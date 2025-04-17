Kennedy's Autism Controversy: Linking Environment to Rising Prevalence

U.S. Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. sparked controversy at a press conference by asserting that environmental factors contribute to the rising prevalence of autism, despite providing no scientific evidence to back his claim.

In his statements, Kennedy described autism as an epidemic, suggesting its preventability and implicating environmental toxins as potential causes. He further announced plans to commission studies on factors ranging from mold to water, though notably avoiding references to vaccines.

Experts highlight that autism likely results from a synergy of genetic and environmental influences. Despite Kennedy's assertions, the scientific consensus attributes the apparent increase in autism rates to broader diagnostic criteria and enhanced screening processes.

