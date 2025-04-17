Left Menu

Unmasking the Hidden Cancer Risk of CT Scans in Modern Medicine

CT scans are crucial in diagnosing illnesses, but a study warns they may lead to over 100,000 cancer cases in the US annually. The growth in usage raises concerns, especially for children. Despite their benefits, the medical community urges careful use to minimize radiation risks.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Eastanglia | Updated: 17-04-2025 12:47 IST | Created: 17-04-2025 12:47 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location.

CT scans have become an essential tool in modern medicine, providing doctors with quick and detailed insights into the human body. However, a recent study published in Jama Internal Medicine reveals a potentially alarming side effect of their widespread use. The research suggests that in 2023 alone, CT scans performed in the US could contribute to over 100,000 additional cancer cases.

This finding has sparked concern, particularly as the frequency of CT scans in the US has surged by 30% over the past decade. In 2023, an estimated 93 million CT scans were conducted, highlighting an urgent need for reassessment of their application. While the risk per scan is minimal, the cumulative effect, especially among younger patients, presents a significant health challenge.

Experts emphasize the importance of using CT scans judiciously, advocating for alternatives like MRI and updated diagnostic protocols to curb unnecessary exposure. Although CT scans remain indispensable, evolving technological and procedural practices can mitigate their risks while still harnessing their life-saving capabilities.

