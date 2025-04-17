Left Menu

Russia's Billionaire Boom: Wealth Surge Highlights Top Tycoons

Russia's wealthiest saw their fortunes increase by over 8%, totaling $625.5 billion. Forbes' list features 146 billionaires, including Vagit Alekperov of Lukoil at the top for a second year. Alexei Mordashov ranked second, while Vikram Punia debuted as the richest new entrant.

The wealth of Russia's richest individuals climbed by more than 8% to reach $625.5 billion, according to Forbes' latest report on Thursday. The list highlights 146 billionaires, with Vagit Alekperov, formerly of Lukoil, maintaining his position as the richest, boasting a fortune of $28.7 billion.

Following Alekperov, Alexei Mordashov ascended to second place, holding $28.6 billion, up from his previous fourth position. A notable newcomer is Vikram Punia, the Indian-born owner of Pharmasyntez, among 15 newly listed billionaires, with $2.1 billion.

Immediate comments from the billionaires were unavailable. The wealthiest 10 individuals are led by Alekperov, Mordashov, and Leonid Mikhelson, all prominent figures in Russia's economic landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)

