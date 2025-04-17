Left Menu

Jammu and Kashmir's Heatwave Alert: Safeguarding Workers' Health

The Jammu and Kashmir government has issued an advisory for implementing preventive measures across workplaces in response to a heatwave alert from the India Meteorological Department. This includes rescheduling work hours, ensuring access to cool drinking water, and creating awareness about heat stress.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 17-04-2025 22:00 IST | Created: 17-04-2025 22:00 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The government of Jammu and Kashmir has released an advisory urging workplaces to adopt preventive strategies in anticipation of the heatwave forecasted by the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The advisory stresses the need for immediate implementation of measures like rescheduling work hours and providing essentials like shaded rest areas and cool drinking water to protect workers from potential health risks linked to extreme heat.

The J-K labour department has instructed assistant labour commissioners to monitor compliance closely, ensuring that protective equipment and first-aid facilities are available across all sectors managing outdoor laborers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

