Migrant Workers Hospitalized Due to Food Poisoning Crisis

Twelve migrant workers were admitted to a Government Medical College Hospital near here following a case of food poisoning, health officials announced on Friday. Initially seeking help at Tripunithura Taluk Government Hospital after suffering from diarrhoea and vomiting on Thursday, the workers were later taken to Ernakulam Government Medical College Hospital in Kalamassery.

The officials reported that the food poisoning was due to consuming home-cooked food, which led to the severe symptoms. By 8.30 pm, they were admitted to the emergency department, receiving necessary medical attention and care.

Dr Ganesh Mohan, Medical College Superintendent, assured the public that all patients are currently in stable condition, highlighting the swift response and effective treatment provided by the medical team.

(With inputs from agencies.)