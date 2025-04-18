Left Menu

Pakistan's Promising Polio Push: A Success Story in the Making

With no new polio cases reported in over two months, Pakistan's robust anti-polio campaigns signal progress in eradicating the virus. Prime Minister Sharif highlights the importance of ongoing vaccination efforts. The upcoming campaign aims to vaccinate 4.5 million children, indicating a national commitment to a polio-free future.

Pakistan is witnessing encouraging progress in its battle against polio, as no new cases of the disease have been reported for over two months. This significant development follows an earlier report of six cases this year, a substantial decrease from the 74 cases recorded in 2024.

The success is attributed to comprehensive and rigorous nationwide polio vaccination campaigns. At a meeting chaired by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, it was reported that these efforts have led to a crucial break in the virus's spread, as per Dawn. The Prime Minister expressed his appreciation for the efforts of government institutions, international organizations, and partners working toward making Pakistan polio-free.

Sharif has instructed authorities to ensure that awareness and community mobilization regarding polio vaccination campaigns continue across the country. The upcoming campaign from April 21 to 27 aims to vaccinate 4.5 million children, with 415,000 polio workers participating. Pakistan remains one of the only two polio-endemic countries, alongside Afghanistan, highlighting the global importance of these efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

