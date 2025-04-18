Left Menu

Measles Outbreak in Texas Sees Surge in Cases

The Texas Department of State Health Services reported a rise in measles cases, reaching 597 since late January. The outbreak is concentrated in West Texas, with around 4% of cases still infectious. The U.S. government is assisting with response efforts, as hospitalizations and deaths remain a concern.

Updated: 18-04-2025 20:02 IST | Created: 18-04-2025 20:02 IST
On Friday, the Texas Department of State Health Services announced an alarming increase in measles cases, with the count now at 597 since late January, marking a rise of 36 since Tuesday's update.

The outbreak is predominantly located in West Texas, with health officials stating that less than 30 cases are still infectious, given that their rash onset was recent. Earlier, the department recorded 561 cases, prompting the U.S. government to deploy a team of seven to aid in managing this childhood disease outbreak.

Hospitalizations have increased by four, totaling 62, although deaths remain at two, both affecting school-aged children in the outbreak region. The department anticipates more cases due to the disease's high contagion potential in the affected and nearby communities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

