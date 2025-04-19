First Case of Human Screwworm Myiasis in Mexico

Mexico's Health Ministry has announced the country's first confirmed human case of myiasis caused by screwworm. Authorities reported the case on Friday.

The affected individual is a 77-year-old woman from Acacoyagua, located in Chiapas, a southern state. Officials stated that she is stable and currently undergoing antibiotic treatment.

Myiasis is a parasitic condition that takes place when fly larvae infest open wounds, feeding on live tissue. Health experts emphasize the need for vigilance to prevent further cases.

