Over 100 Fall Ill After Consuming 'Rasmalai' at Madhya Pradesh Wedding

In Mandsaur, Madhya Pradesh, more than 100 individuals became ill after consuming 'rasmalai' at a wedding. The incident occurred in Fatehgarh, leading to symptoms like colic, vomiting, and diarrhea. Currently, 45 individuals are under treatment with stable conditions. Authorities are investigating the food poisoning case.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mandsaur | Updated: 19-04-2025 20:06 IST | Created: 19-04-2025 20:06 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a concerning event in Mandsaur, Madhya Pradesh, over 100 people reportedly fell ill after consuming the dessert 'rasmalai' at a wedding function held on Thursday in Fatehgarh, approximately 12 kilometers from the district headquarters.

The following day, these individuals experienced symptoms such as colic, vomiting, and diarrhea, prompting medical attention. Sub Divisional Magistrate Shivlal Shakya confirmed that 45 are currently receiving treatment at a community hall for food poisoning, with their conditions listed as stable.

The incident has drawn a response from local authorities, with the district food inspector tasked to investigate the matter thoroughly. Initial treatments have shown positive results, with several individuals discharged after receiving necessary medication.

(With inputs from agencies.)

