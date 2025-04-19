Over 100 Fall Ill After Consuming 'Rasmalai' at Madhya Pradesh Wedding

In a concerning event in Mandsaur, Madhya Pradesh, over 100 people reportedly fell ill after consuming the dessert 'rasmalai' at a wedding function held on Thursday in Fatehgarh, approximately 12 kilometers from the district headquarters.

The following day, these individuals experienced symptoms such as colic, vomiting, and diarrhea, prompting medical attention. Sub Divisional Magistrate Shivlal Shakya confirmed that 45 are currently receiving treatment at a community hall for food poisoning, with their conditions listed as stable.

The incident has drawn a response from local authorities, with the district food inspector tasked to investigate the matter thoroughly. Initial treatments have shown positive results, with several individuals discharged after receiving necessary medication.

(With inputs from agencies.)