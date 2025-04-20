Left Menu

Health Updates: Rising Illnesses and Drug Approvals

A roundup of health news includes Mexico's first screwworm myiasis case, rising measles cases in Texas, the launch of a new COVID website by Trump's White House, Sanofi-Regeneron's FDA approval for Dupixent, rising measles instances across U.S. jurisdictions, and UnitedHealth's performance dip.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-04-2025 18:29 IST | Created: 20-04-2025 18:29 IST
In a significant health update, Mexico confirms its first human case of screwworm myiasis, identified in a 77-year-old woman from Chiapas, who remains stable with ongoing antibiotic treatment.

Meanwhile, Texas reported an increase in measles cases, now standing at 597 since late January, with the outbreak concentrated in West Texas. A rise was also noted across 25 U.S. jurisdictions, bringing the total to 800 cases as the CDC identifies multiple ongoing outbreaks.

In political health developments, former President Trump launched a COVID-19 website, critiquing WHO and Biden's policies, while in the pharmaceutical front, Sanofi-Regeneron's Dupixent got FDA approval for a skin condition. Additionally, UnitedHealth experienced an unexpected earnings shortfall, a first since the 2008 financial crisis.

(With inputs from agencies.)

