Health Updates: Rising Illnesses and Drug Approvals

In a significant health update, Mexico confirms its first human case of screwworm myiasis, identified in a 77-year-old woman from Chiapas, who remains stable with ongoing antibiotic treatment.

Meanwhile, Texas reported an increase in measles cases, now standing at 597 since late January, with the outbreak concentrated in West Texas. A rise was also noted across 25 U.S. jurisdictions, bringing the total to 800 cases as the CDC identifies multiple ongoing outbreaks.

In political health developments, former President Trump launched a COVID-19 website, critiquing WHO and Biden's policies, while in the pharmaceutical front, Sanofi-Regeneron's Dupixent got FDA approval for a skin condition. Additionally, UnitedHealth experienced an unexpected earnings shortfall, a first since the 2008 financial crisis.

(With inputs from agencies.)