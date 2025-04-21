UAE Launches Fifth Edition of Children’s Art Programme Exploring Water

In celebration of World Creativity and Innovation Day, a global event observed by the United Nations to highlight the role of creativity in human development, the UAE has officially launched the fifth edition of the A.R.M. Holding Children’s Programme. This significant initiative—recognized as the nation’s largest cultural outreach for children—will run through June 2025 and continues to play a transformative role in shaping young minds through the power of art.

Since its inception in 2021, the programme has reached more than 30,000 children across the UAE, and this year’s edition introduces its first-ever collaborative artist pairing, blending local and international perspectives for a more enriched experience.

A Fusion of Artistic Visions: Alatise & Lootah

The 2025 edition is led by two highly respected contemporary artists: Peju Alatise, a globally acclaimed Nigerian artist who represented her country at the 2017 Venice Biennale, and Alia Hussain Lootah, an Emirati artist and educator known for her work exploring cultural identity and personal expression. Lootah is also the co-founder of Medaf Studio, a Dubai-based space offering art workshops for all ages.

Together, they’ve developed this year’s theme: “The Future of Water.” The theme invites children to creatively explore water’s essential role in society, culture, and the environment through immersive, artist-led workshops.

Art Meets Science: A Creative Exploration of Water

Children aged 5 to 17 will participate in workshops where they’ll create paintings and mixed-media collages on transparent plexiglass sheets filled with water. The water acts not just as a canvas but as a living element within the art—reshaping and distorting visuals in real-time. This approach symbolizes the dynamic relationship between humanity and water and how environmental factors constantly reshape our world.

“Water is central to life,” said Peju Alatise. “We’re inviting children to treat it as a creative medium that reflects their thoughts, hopes, and questions about the future. It’s a unique opportunity to guide the process while allowing children to reveal entirely new ways of thinking.”

Lootah added: “Water holds deep cultural importance in the UAE. Our ancestors lived around creeks and seas. This programme allows children to see that water isn’t just something we consume—it’s something we cherish, protect, and celebrate.”

Expanding the Impact: Educators and Public Engagement

New to this year’s edition is a dedicated masterclass for educators, co-led by the artists and art education experts. The sessions will equip teachers with more flexible and creative strategies that they can implement in classrooms, aligning with the UAE’s broader educational transformation goals.

Additionally, the programme will feature a panel discussion during Art Dubai 2025, bringing together artists, educators, and cultural leaders to discuss the evolving role of arts education and its potential to impact future generations.

“Supporting children early in their creative journey is incredibly important,” said Benedetta Ghione, Executive Director of Art Dubai. “This initiative gives young minds a platform to explore art not just through making, but through meaningful connection, cultural understanding, and self-expression. We’re proud to work with both a local and international artist for the first time, reinforcing the idea of global creativity rooted in local identity.”

A Shared Vision: Culture, Community, and the Future

The A.R.M. Holding Children’s Programme is a collaborative project between Art Dubai, the Middle East’s premier international art fair, and A.R.M. Holding, a Dubai-based private investment firm deeply committed to the arts, education, and community development.

H.E. Mohammad Saeed Al Shehhi, CEO of A.R.M. Holding, shared the broader mission behind the initiative:

“Our patronage of the arts goes beyond collecting. It’s about building vibrant, connected communities. This programme reinforces our commitment to culture and education and our vision of empowering the next generation of leaders, cultural ambassadors, changemakers, and creative thinkers who will shape the UAE’s future.”

Looking Ahead

With its innovative format, culturally grounded themes, and cross-disciplinary focus, the fifth edition of the A.R.M. Holding Children’s Programme continues to evolve as a landmark educational and artistic effort in the UAE. By blending creativity, cultural dialogue, and environmental awareness, it offers a powerful reminder of art’s ability to inspire change—not only in classrooms but also across communities.

As the workshops unfold in schools throughout the Emirates, and with the upcoming educator masterclasses and Art Dubai 2025 discussion on the horizon, this initiative stands as a testament to the UAE’s growing investment in the creative potential of its youth.