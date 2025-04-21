Canada's Immigration Backlog: A Crisis of Status and Stability

Migrants residing in Canada are experiencing significant delays in renewing their work permits, largely due to growing administrative backlogs. The consequences are severe, as losing legal status prevents individuals from working and accessing essential services, a concern in a country celebrated for its universal healthcare.

Data up to March 2025 reveals that processing times for labour market impact assessments—a necessary step to maintain work permits—have significantly increased. Some migrants are now waiting over 165 business days, up from 58 days in 2023. Consequently, many remain in limbo, unable to legally work or sustain themselves.

The Canadian immigration system faces pressure as a growing number of applications flood in. Experts suggest that shifting policies and increasing demand contribute to the escalating backlog. Prime Minister Mark Carney has proposed an immigration cap, but as the issue persists, the future remains uncertain for many immigrants who once hoped to make Canada their home.

(With inputs from agencies.)