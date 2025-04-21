MediCare Select: A Revolutionary Leap in Health Insurance by TATA AIG
TATA AIG General Insurance introduces MediCare Select, a health insurance solution expanding access across India by increasing its hospital network to over 14,000 by FY27. Designed for all age groups and income brackets, it offers customizable options like discounts and extensive coverages to meet modern healthcare needs.
- Country:
- India
TATA AIG General Insurance Company has launched MediCare Select, aimed at widening healthcare access in India. The initiative is part of the company's broader strategy to enhance its hospital network to over 14,000 facilities by the fiscal year 2027.
MediCare Select is tailored for inclusivity, catering to a diverse customer base ranging from newborns to seniors, with no age restrictions. The product emphasizes affordability and customization, introducing features such as Young Family and Professional Discounts, which make healthcare more accessible.
According to Neel Chheda, TATA AIG's Chief Underwriting and Data Science Officer, MediCare Select aligns with evolving consumer needs by offering robust protection against rising medical costs. Key features include Restore Infinity Plus, Infinite Advantage, and comprehensive outpatient and maternity care options, supporting the growing demand for dynamic, adaptable health insurance solutions.
