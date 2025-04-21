Left Menu

MediCare Select: A Revolutionary Leap in Health Insurance by TATA AIG

TATA AIG General Insurance introduces MediCare Select, a health insurance solution expanding access across India by increasing its hospital network to over 14,000 by FY27. Designed for all age groups and income brackets, it offers customizable options like discounts and extensive coverages to meet modern healthcare needs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 21-04-2025 17:38 IST | Created: 21-04-2025 17:38 IST
MediCare Select: A Revolutionary Leap in Health Insurance by TATA AIG
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

TATA AIG General Insurance Company has launched MediCare Select, aimed at widening healthcare access in India. The initiative is part of the company's broader strategy to enhance its hospital network to over 14,000 facilities by the fiscal year 2027.

MediCare Select is tailored for inclusivity, catering to a diverse customer base ranging from newborns to seniors, with no age restrictions. The product emphasizes affordability and customization, introducing features such as Young Family and Professional Discounts, which make healthcare more accessible.

According to Neel Chheda, TATA AIG's Chief Underwriting and Data Science Officer, MediCare Select aligns with evolving consumer needs by offering robust protection against rising medical costs. Key features include Restore Infinity Plus, Infinite Advantage, and comprehensive outpatient and maternity care options, supporting the growing demand for dynamic, adaptable health insurance solutions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Pentagon Turmoil: Advisors Ousted Amid Leak Probe

Pentagon Turmoil: Advisors Ousted Amid Leak Probe

 United States
2
Gaza Attack Claims Life of Israeli Soldier, Leaves Several Injured

Gaza Attack Claims Life of Israeli Soldier, Leaves Several Injured

 Israel
3
UAE Floating Hospital Welcomes Indonesian Medical Personnel to Strengthen Humanitarian Efforts

UAE Floating Hospital Welcomes Indonesian Medical Personnel to Strengthen Hu...

 Egypt
4
UAE & Iraq Strengthen Ties Ahead of Arab Summit

UAE & Iraq Strengthen Ties Ahead of Arab Summit

 United Arab Emirates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Online learning aids SEN inclusion, but barriers in tech and training persist

AI predicts wildfires with high precision, yet real-world use lags

AI-powered ensemble model sets new benchmark for tea crop health monitoring

AI adoption in Baltic and Nordic tourism grows despite trust and cost hurdles

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025