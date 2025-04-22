Govt Expands Prescribing Powers to Podiatrists, Easing Pressure on GPs

In a landmark move to enhance community healthcare services and reduce pressure on general practitioners, the New Zealand Government has officially approved new regulations allowing podiatrists to prescribe a select range of medicines. This regulatory shift, announced by Health Minister Simeon Brown, marks a significant stride towards decentralizing healthcare delivery and improving timely access for patients, particularly in rural and underserved areas.

New Prescribing Powers for Podiatrists

Under the newly approved regulations, qualified podiatrists will be able to prescribe medications relevant to their scope of practice. These include:

Oral pain relievers (analgesics)

Oral antibiotics for infections

Topical antifungal treatments

Topical corticosteroids

Local anaesthetics for minor procedures

The goal is to streamline patient care, especially for those dealing with chronic or painful foot and lower limb conditions. By cutting out the need for additional GP appointments just to receive a prescription, patients will now be able to obtain necessary treatments more swiftly and directly from their podiatrist.

Targeting Diabetes and Elderly Care

Minister Brown emphasized the critical role podiatrists play in the management of complications related to diabetes and age-related vascular issues, such as neuropathy and poor circulation. Both conditions often lead to foot ulcers, infections, and mobility issues, all of which can rapidly escalate if not treated promptly.

“Podiatrists play a critical role in managing a range of conditions affecting feet and lower limbs, including symptoms of chronic health conditions like diabetes, which impact many New Zealanders,” Brown said.

Allowing podiatrists to independently prescribe certain medications will significantly benefit vulnerable populations such as older adults and people with diabetes who frequently require ongoing foot care and wound management.

A Broader Health Workforce Strategy

This change aligns with a broader governmental initiative aimed at extending prescribing rights across a range of healthcare professionals. Alongside podiatrists, recent updates to prescribing regulations have also empowered nurse practitioners, dietitians, and pharmacists to prescribe within their designated scopes of practice.

Brown stated, “By expanding access to medicines and enabling health professionals to get on with their jobs, we can make it easier and quicker for people to get the care they need in their communities, closer to home.”

This strategy aims to reduce bottlenecks in the healthcare system and ensure that highly skilled professionals are utilized to their full potential, thereby alleviating the burden on general practitioners and hospitals.

Training and Oversight

To ensure safety and efficacy, podiatrists who wish to gain prescribing authority will be required to complete additional training and certification. The Ministry of Health, along with relevant professional bodies, will provide oversight to ensure that prescribing practices adhere to rigorous clinical standards.

Only those podiatrists who meet the competency requirements will be authorized to prescribe, and their work will be subject to the same regulatory scrutiny as other designated prescribers.

Looking Ahead: A More Accessible Health System

This reform is part of a larger push by the Government to modernize healthcare delivery and improve health equity. Particularly in rural and lower-income communities where access to GPs can be limited, the expanded role of podiatrists could lead to faster diagnoses, reduced complications, and lower healthcare costs overall.

As the policy comes into effect, healthcare providers and patients alike are expected to benefit from quicker access to essential medications, greater continuity of care, and a more agile, responsive health system.

Minister Brown concluded, “This is a practical, people-focused change that brings healthcare closer to home for thousands of Kiwis. It’s another step toward building a future-focused health system that empowers professionals and prioritizes patient wellbeing.”

For updates on implementation timelines and training requirements for podiatrists, the Ministry of Health will be releasing detailed guidance in the coming weeks.