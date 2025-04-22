Left Menu

Harnessing Inner Power: Dr. Puran's Path from Air Warrior to Reiki Master

Dr. Puran, a former Indian Air Force member, has dedicated his life to holistic healing through Reiki and Mind Power (RMP) to help people achieve mental, physical, and spiritual well-being. His journey from military service to energy healing highlights his commitment to empowering individuals globally.

Devdiscourse News Desk | India | Updated: 22-04-2025 15:56 IST | Created: 22-04-2025 15:56 IST
India, 22nd April 2025: As stress and mental health issues rise, holistic healing is emerging as a prominent alternative to conventional treatments. Leading the charge is Dr. Puran, a former Indian Air Force officer, who has transformed his life mission from national defense to global healing through Reiki and Mind Power (RMP).

Dr. Puran, honored with several military medals during his service, now focuses on healing others using alternative medicine. His method combines reiki, visualization, affirmations, and the Law of Attraction to help individuals combat stress and emotional imbalance. His teachings have positively impacted over 200,000 people worldwide.

With a rich background in family values and spirituality, Dr. Puran and his family have made healing a lifestyle. His method is accessible, integrating scientific principles with spiritual traditions, and has gained recognition on platforms like Times of India for its innovative approach to holistic well-being.

(With inputs from agencies.)

