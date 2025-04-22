Left Menu

Covid-19 Cases Detected: No Cause for Panic, Says Official

Three individuals, including a woman, have tested positive for Covid-19 and are currently receiving treatment. A health official assured the public that there is no cause for alarm, as the situation is under control. As of April 20, there were no active cases in the state.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 22-04-2025 19:40 IST | Created: 22-04-2025 19:40 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Three individuals, including a woman, have tested positive for Covid-19 in the area and are now undergoing treatment, according to a health official's statement on Tuesday.

The official emphasized that this development should not be a cause for alarm, as the patients are being closely monitored. 'This is not at all an issue. There is nothing to panic now,' he assured.

The three individuals, including two males, were confirmed positive on April 21 following RT-PCR testing conducted on 32 people. Notably, there had been no active cases reported in the state as of April 20.

(With inputs from agencies.)

