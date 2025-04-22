Left Menu

Iranian Revolutionary Guards Seize Smuggling Vessels in Gulf

Two Tanzanian-flagged vessels were seized by the Iranian Revolutionary Guards for allegedly carrying 1.5 million liters of smuggled diesel fuel in the Gulf, according to Iran's semi-official Fars news agency.

The Iranian Revolutionary Guards have taken control of two vessels flying the Tanzanian flag, as they were alleged to be transporting smuggled fuel, Fars news agency reported.

The vessels were carrying approximately 1.5 million liters of diesel fuel, suspected to be illegally sourced.

This incident highlights ongoing tensions and enforcement measures in the Gulf concerning fuel smuggling.

