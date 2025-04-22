Igniting Awareness: Fire Safety Week in Health Facilities

The Union Health Department has inaugurated Fire Safety Week, a nationwide initiative running from April 21-25, to promote fire prevention and safety in health facilities. Collaborating with states, Union Territories, and related central ministries, the department aims to highlight the importance of maintaining secure healthcare environments.

At Nirman Bhawan, Union Health Secretary Punya Salila Srivastava emphasized the critical need for fire and electrical safety in healthcare establishments. Srivastava outlined the significance of fire safety planning, training healthcare workers, and conducting regular evacuation drills to ensure preparedness against potential fire hazards.

A combined effort involving senior ministry officials, over 3,000 virtual attendees from public and private sectors, and comprehensive webinars on emergency evacuation strategies are part of the week's plans. The initiative seeks to foster a culture of safety, advocating innovative methods to prevent fires in healthcare facilities across the nation.

(With inputs from agencies.)