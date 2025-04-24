Stopping child marriage is key to curbing deadly teen pregnancies: WHO

Each year, more than 21 million adolescent girls in low and middle-income countries become pregnant. About half of these pregnancies are unintended. Nine in 10 adolescent births occur among girls who were married before turning 18.

“Early pregnancies can have serious physical and psychological consequences for girls and young women," said Dr Pascale Allotey, Director of Sexual and Reproductive Health and Research at WHO. "(They) often reflect fundamental inequalities that affect their ability to shape their relationships and their lives.”

Too young to give birth

Teen pregnancy carries serious health risks. These include higher rates of infection, complications, and premature birth. It also disrupts education and limits job opportunities later in life. Many young mothers end up trapped in poverty.

To help prevent teenage pregnancy, WHO is calling on governments to offer better alternatives to child marriage. These include improving access to education, financial services and jobs. If all girls finished secondary school, child marriage could be slashed by up to two-thirds, according to the UN Children’s Fund (UNICEF).

Stolen childhood

There has been global progress. In 2021, one in 25 girls gave birth before age 20. Twenty years earlier, the rate was one in 15. However, big gaps remain. In some countries, nearly one in 10 girls aged 15 to 19 still give birth each year.

“Early marriage denies girls their childhood and has severe consequences for their health,” said Dr Sheri Bastien, Scientist for Adolescent Sexual and Reproductive Health at WHO.

She emphasized the power of education in transforming girls’ futures. At the same time, both boys and girls need to understand the concept of consent "and challenge the major gender inequalities that continue to drive high rates of child marriage and early pregnancy in many parts of the world.”

The WHO guidelines update advice issued in 2011. They promote comprehensive sexuality education which the UN agency says is essential so that boys and girls know how to use different types of contraception and where to seek advice.

“It has been shown to reduce early pregnancies, delay the onset of sexual activity and improve adolescents’ knowledge about their bodies and reproductive health,” WHO said.