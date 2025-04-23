Left Menu

Rapid Response Revolution: 5G Ambulances Transform Delhi-NCR

A fleet of 671 5G ambulances has been introduced in Delhi-NCR to reduce emergency response times below 15 minutes. Zenzo, in partnership with Delhi Traffic Police, is also training traffic personnel in CPR and first aid. The initiative aims to improve emergency preparedness amid rising accidents.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 23-04-2025 18:29 IST | Created: 23-04-2025 18:29 IST
In a significant boost to Delhi-NCR's emergency response framework, a fleet of 671 5G-enabled ambulances was deployed on Tuesday. This initiative, led by emergency healthcare provider Zenzo, seeks to slash emergency response times to under 15 minutes.

Taking this further, over 100 Delhi Traffic Police personnel are being trained in cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) and basic first aid. This training aims at empowering them to act as first responders in critical situations, augmenting community emergency readiness at a time when traffic accidents are on the rise in the capital.

Zenzo CEO Sweta Mangal highlighted that this move is part of a broader campaign to make Delhi ''emergency ready.'' Complementing this, Delhi Police's DCP Traffic Headquarters Shashank Jaiswal stated the importance of equipping officers with emergency medical training for community preparedness. A national helpline has also been set up to standardize ambulance charges, as Zenzo partners with various stakeholders to build a connected emergency response system across India.

(With inputs from agencies.)

AI can express emotions: LLMs now simulate feelings with human-like precision

Horticulture enters digital age: AI, automation and smart farming redefine future of cultivation

Smart grids go digital: AI, blockchain and IoT fuel sustainable energy goals

AI-supported learning gains ground as students co-create with ChatGPT

