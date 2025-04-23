Record Numbers Gather to Pay Last Respects to Pope Francis

The Vatican is contemplating an extension of visiting hours for pilgrims eager to pay their last respects to Pope Francis, whose body is lying in state in St. Peter's Basilica. The overwhelming number of visitors has prompted this consideration, according to an official statement released on Wednesday.

Originally, the Vatican had planned for visits to conclude at midnight in Rome or 22:00 GMT on Wednesday and Thursday. The final opportunity for viewing was scheduled for 7 p.m. (1700 GMT) this Friday. However, officials are now facing the possibility of prolonging these hours to accommodate the multitude of mourners.

Pope Francis, who passed away at the age of 88 on Monday, has drawn a vast crowd of devotees and admirers to the Basilica, underscoring his profound influence as a spiritual leader. The Vatican's potential decision aims to honor this deep public interest.

