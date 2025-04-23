Left Menu

Record Numbers Gather to Pay Last Respects to Pope Francis

The Vatican considers extending visiting hours for pilgrims paying respects to Pope Francis in St. Peter's Basilica due to high visitor turnout. Originally set to end at midnight on Wednesday and Thursday, and 7 p.m. on Friday, the schedule could now shift based on crowd size.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-04-2025 20:10 IST | Created: 23-04-2025 20:10 IST
Record Numbers Gather to Pay Last Respects to Pope Francis
Pope Francis

The Vatican is contemplating an extension of visiting hours for pilgrims eager to pay their last respects to Pope Francis, whose body is lying in state in St. Peter's Basilica. The overwhelming number of visitors has prompted this consideration, according to an official statement released on Wednesday.

Originally, the Vatican had planned for visits to conclude at midnight in Rome or 22:00 GMT on Wednesday and Thursday. The final opportunity for viewing was scheduled for 7 p.m. (1700 GMT) this Friday. However, officials are now facing the possibility of prolonging these hours to accommodate the multitude of mourners.

Pope Francis, who passed away at the age of 88 on Monday, has drawn a vast crowd of devotees and admirers to the Basilica, underscoring his profound influence as a spiritual leader. The Vatican's potential decision aims to honor this deep public interest.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Hope for Peace: Russia Extends Olive Branch to Ukraine Amidst Tensions

Hope for Peace: Russia Extends Olive Branch to Ukraine Amidst Tensions

 Global
2
U.S. Student Loan Repayments to Resume Amid Economic Uncertainty

U.S. Student Loan Repayments to Resume Amid Economic Uncertainty

 Global
3
Harvard's Legal Battle: Challenging Federal Funding Freeze

Harvard's Legal Battle: Challenging Federal Funding Freeze

 United States
4
Portia Woodman-Wickliffe's Triumphant Return: Aiming for World Cup Glory

Portia Woodman-Wickliffe's Triumphant Return: Aiming for World Cup Glory

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI can express emotions: LLMs now simulate feelings with human-like precision

Horticulture enters digital age: AI, automation and smart farming redefine future of cultivation

Smart grids go digital: AI, blockchain and IoT fuel sustainable energy goals

AI-supported learning gains ground as students co-create with ChatGPT

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025