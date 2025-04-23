AI Revolutionizes Health Insurance: Tailored Coverage for Modern Lifestyles

Future Generali India Insurance has launched a pioneering AI-powered tool aimed at helping individuals determine suitable health insurance coverage tailored to their specific lifestyle needs. The Health Shield Advisor utilizes generative artificial intelligence, making use of inputs like age, health habits, stress levels, job profiles, and daily routines to generate personalized insurance recommendations.

In a statement, Ruchika Varma, Chief Marketing, Customer and Impact Officer at Future Generali India Insurance, emphasized the tool's focus on guiding users through simple queries to calculate precise coverage needs and offer appropriate plans. This approach ensures consumers receive protection that aligns with their unique lifestyle demands.

The introduction of this tool comes at a crucial time as India grapples with a staggering 73 percent health insurance protection gap, driven by insufficient coverage options and escalating medical costs, Varma noted. By offering lifestyle-driven protection solutions, Future Generali aims to address this challenge head-on.

