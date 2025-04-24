JP Nadda Unveils Measles-Rubella Eradication Campaign Targeting 2026 Goal

Marking the beginning of World Immunization Week 2025 (April 24–30), the Government of India has taken a bold and decisive step toward eradicating two deadly childhood diseases—measles and rubella—by 2026. Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare, Shri Jagat Prakash Nadda, virtually launched the National Zero Measles-Rubella (M-R) Elimination Campaign for 2025-26 on April 24, calling it a pivotal moment in India’s public health journey.

During the virtual launch, Shri Nadda described the campaign as a "momentous occasion" and emphasized the importance of achieving 100% immunization coverage across all communities. “Administering the two critical doses of the Measles-Rubella vaccine will significantly improve the health and quality of life of our children,” he stated. “This disease is not only highly contagious but also deeply distressing for both children and their families. We must ensure no child is left behind.”

Massive Awareness Push Through Multi-Language IEC Materials

As part of the campaign rollout, the Union Health Minister released a set of multi-language Information, Education and Communication (IEC) materials, including:

Posters

Radio jingles

A Measles-Rubella elimination awareness film

The official launch film of U-WIN (Universal Immunization e-WINdow)

These materials were shared with all States and Union Territories for localized adaptation and deployment during the campaign. This broad dissemination is aimed at amplifying the message across linguistic and cultural barriers to drive community engagement.

Groundbreaking Progress Already Visible

In a significant achievement, India was recognized with the prestigious Measles and Rubella Champion Award by the Measles and Rubella Partnership in 2024. The Health Minister highlighted the measurable impact of prior immunization efforts, noting:

332 districts have reported zero measles cases

487 districts have reported zero rubella cases These figures, based on surveillance data from January to March 2025, reflect the strides made toward the elimination goal.

Strengthening Surveillance and Last-Mile Delivery

Shri Nadda stressed the need for enhanced vigilance, stating that the Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme (IDSP) must remain fully activated to detect and respond to potential outbreaks. “We must pursue M-R elimination with the same determination that led us to eradicate polio and maternal and neonatal tetanus,” he said.

To ensure last-mile connectivity, the Minister called upon frontline health workers to extend their efforts to:

Remote and hard-to-reach areas

Urban slums

Migrant populations

Outbreak-prone zones

He also urged coordination across line ministries and government levels to ensure seamless implementation.

Jan Bhagidari: The Heart of the Campaign

Central to the campaign is Jan Bhagidari—people’s participation. The Health Minister encouraged State Health Ministers, Chief Medical Officers, and administrative heads to conduct public and press meetings. He called for active involvement of:

Members of Parliament (MPs)

Members of Legislative Assemblies (MLAs)

Local Panchayat leaders

By mobilizing community stakeholders and political representatives, the campaign seeks to foster trust and improve vaccine acceptance at grassroots levels.

Call to Action: ACT NOW

In closing, Shri Nadda encapsulated the urgency and collective responsibility in his message: “We must adopt an ‘ACT NOW’ policy. If we act today, we secure a healthier tomorrow for every child in India.”

The National Zero M-R Elimination Campaign 2025-26 represents not just a health initiative but a nationwide movement toward safeguarding future generations from entirely preventable diseases.