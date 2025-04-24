India's Vaccine Donation: A Lifeline for Afghanistan
India has donated 4.8 tonnes of vaccines to Afghanistan, aimed at combating diseases like rabies, tetanus, hepatitis B, and influenza. This significant contribution was confirmed by India's Ministry of External Affairs, highlighting the ongoing support and collaboration between the two nations in public health initiatives.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 24-04-2025 19:34 IST | Created: 24-04-2025 19:34 IST
- Country:
- India
In a significant gesture of solidarity, India has delivered 4.8 tonnes of various vaccines to Afghanistan, officials confirmed on Thursday.
This medical aid is intended to treat a range of diseases including rabies, tetanus, hepatitis B, and influenza, demonstrating a commitment to bolstering Afghanistan's healthcare system.
The Ministry of External Affairs' External Publicity Division announced the donation, emphasizing India's continuing support to its neighbor in a time of need.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
AI in healthcare demands structural trust, not simulated empathy
AI Bias in Healthcare Recommendations Under Scrutiny
Informa Markets Launches WHX: Pioneering a New Era in Healthcare Exhibitions
Sweeping Healthcare Transformation: Jharkhand's 1,117 New Sub-Health Centres
Informa Markets Launches WHX: A New Era for Healthcare Expos in Southeast Asia