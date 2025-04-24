India's Vaccine Donation: A Lifeline for Afghanistan

In a significant gesture of solidarity, India has delivered 4.8 tonnes of various vaccines to Afghanistan, officials confirmed on Thursday.

This medical aid is intended to treat a range of diseases including rabies, tetanus, hepatitis B, and influenza, demonstrating a commitment to bolstering Afghanistan's healthcare system.

The Ministry of External Affairs' External Publicity Division announced the donation, emphasizing India's continuing support to its neighbor in a time of need.

(With inputs from agencies.)