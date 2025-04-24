Left Menu

India's Vaccine Donation: A Lifeline for Afghanistan

India has donated 4.8 tonnes of vaccines to Afghanistan, aimed at combating diseases like rabies, tetanus, hepatitis B, and influenza. This significant contribution was confirmed by India's Ministry of External Affairs, highlighting the ongoing support and collaboration between the two nations in public health initiatives.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 24-04-2025 19:34 IST | Created: 24-04-2025 19:34 IST
India's Vaccine Donation: A Lifeline for Afghanistan
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant gesture of solidarity, India has delivered 4.8 tonnes of various vaccines to Afghanistan, officials confirmed on Thursday.

This medical aid is intended to treat a range of diseases including rabies, tetanus, hepatitis B, and influenza, demonstrating a commitment to bolstering Afghanistan's healthcare system.

The Ministry of External Affairs' External Publicity Division announced the donation, emphasizing India's continuing support to its neighbor in a time of need.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Backs Down: Market Reprieve After Powell Tensions

Trump Backs Down: Market Reprieve After Powell Tensions

 Global
2
China's Rare Earth Export Curbs Impact Tesla's Robot Production

China's Rare Earth Export Curbs Impact Tesla's Robot Production

 Global
3
World Bank's Potent Lending Shift Amid Global Aid Cuts

World Bank's Potent Lending Shift Amid Global Aid Cuts

 Global
4
Elon Musk's Strategic Shift: From Political Engagement to Tesla Focus

Elon Musk's Strategic Shift: From Political Engagement to Tesla Focus

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New cybersecurity model uses exposure, not statistics, to predict attacks

6G-ready intrusion detection system uses federated learning to combat IoT attacks

AI in Healthcare: How LLMs are personalizing medicine through genomic analysis

AI can predict arrhythmias, heart failure and more before symptoms appear

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025