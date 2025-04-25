Tragedy Strikes Pavlohrad: Russian Drone Strike Kills Elderly Woman

A Russian drone strike tragically claimed the life of a 76-year-old woman in the city of Pavlohrad, Ukraine. The assault left eight others wounded, intensifying the already simmering tensions in the region.

Regional Governor Serhiy Lysak, who communicated the grim news via Telegram, condemned the attack launched against civilians in the central Dnipropetrovsk region. His message further underscored the persistent dangers faced by those in conflict-stricken areas.

This latest episode in the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine highlights the dire humanitarian impact on innocent residents, raising broader concerns about regional stability and international response.

(With inputs from agencies.)