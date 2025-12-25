Russian spirits' export to India nearly quadruples in 10 months: Report

The exports of Russian spirits to India have nearly quadrupled in the first 10 months of the year compared to the same period last year, making India an attractive emerging market for Russian exporters, according to a media report. Citing data from the Federal Centre for Agricultural Export Development of the Russian Ministry of Agriculture (Agroexport), leading financial and trade daily "Vedomosti" said India is emerging as an attractive market for Russian exporters of Vodka and other hard alcoholic beverages.

"In the first 10 months of 2025, Russian spirits producers shipped approximately 520 tonnes of spirits, including vodka, gin, whiskey, and liqueurs, worth USD 900,000 to India, this is three times higher in weight and four times higher in monetary terms than the same period last year," it said.

Agroexport claims that vodka was the main driver of exports. In monetary terms, its shipments over the 10 months amounted to approximately USD 760,000.

Although India ranked only 14th among the largest importers of Russian spirits from January to October, with a 1.3 per cent share in tonnes and 1.4-1.5 per cent in revenue, the growth rate of exports to it was the most significant. Other major importers of Russian spirits include Kazakhstan, Georgia, China, Azerbaijan, Armenia, and Belarus.

