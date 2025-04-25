Tragic Elevator Incident Sparks Action in Bhadrak

The Bhadrak district administration in Odisha has announced a compensation of Rs 6 lakh to the family of a deceased woman involved in an elevator accident at a district hospital.

In response, District Collector Dillip Routrai has instructed the Road and Building division to expedite the installation of a new elevator. Furthermore, an investigation committee led by the sub-collector has been established to examine the circumstances surrounding the incident.

Minati Parida, a 54-year-old from Narasinghapur village, tragically died from suspected suffocation after being trapped in the elevator. The incident has prompted urgent calls for improved safety measures, with the chief district medical officer tasked with overseeing the replacement of the faulty lift.

(With inputs from agencies.)