Amazon India's Health Check-Up Drive for Delivery Associates

Amazon India has announced an ambitious plan to offer free health check-ups to more than 80,000 of its delivery associates. This initiative will be rolled out through a series of medical camps nationwide, with a completion target by the end of 2025.

The program is already in motion, with four camps successfully conducted in Tamil Nadu and Delhi-NCR. This move highlights Amazon India's commitment to prioritizing the health and safety of its delivery associates and partners.

In a strategic partnership with Marsh and Care Insurance, these camps will provide essential health services, including eye examinations, dental check-ups, BMI assessments, and general physician consultations. Access to these medical services requires a government-issued ID at participating Amazon delivery stations.

(With inputs from agencies.)