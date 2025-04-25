Left Menu

Amazon India's Health Check-Up Drive for Delivery Associates

Amazon India is set to offer free health check-ups to over 80,000 delivery associates in India through medical camps by 2025. The initiative, in collaboration with Marsh and Care Insurance, covers eye exams, dental check-ups, BMI assessments, and physician consultations at designated locations.

Amazon India has announced an ambitious plan to offer free health check-ups to more than 80,000 of its delivery associates. This initiative will be rolled out through a series of medical camps nationwide, with a completion target by the end of 2025.

The program is already in motion, with four camps successfully conducted in Tamil Nadu and Delhi-NCR. This move highlights Amazon India's commitment to prioritizing the health and safety of its delivery associates and partners.

In a strategic partnership with Marsh and Care Insurance, these camps will provide essential health services, including eye examinations, dental check-ups, BMI assessments, and general physician consultations. Access to these medical services requires a government-issued ID at participating Amazon delivery stations.

