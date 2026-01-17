Honoring a Hero: Immanuel Sekaran Memorial Inaugurated in Tamil Nadu

Left Menu

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin inaugurated a memorial at Paramakudi for freedom fighter and Dalit icon Immanuel Sekaran. The memorial, built at a cost of Rs 3 crore, includes a life-size statue of Sekaran. Stalin had announced the memorial on September 11, 2023, honoring Sekaran’s contributions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ramanathapuram | Updated: 17-01-2026 23:09 IST | Created: 17-01-2026 23:09 IST
The Tamil Nadu Chief Minister, M K Stalin, has officially inaugurated a new memorial in Paramakudi, honoring the memory of the respected freedom fighter and Dalit icon, Immanuel Sekaran. The event marked a significant moment in recognizing the contributions of Sekaran to the fight for the oppressed.

The memorial includes a life-size statue of Sekaran and was built at a significant investment of Rs 3 crore. The inauguration ceremony saw attendance from several cabinet members and government officials alongside Stalin himself, highlighting the importance of Sekaran's legacy in the region.

Immanuel Sekaran, often hailed as a martyr by the local populace, played a pivotal role in the Quit India movement and championed the rights of oppressed people. Born in Sellur village, his life continues to inspire many, proving that his contributions have left an indelible mark on Indian history.

