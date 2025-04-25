AMRIT Pharmacies: Unveiling a New Era of Affordable Healthcare

HLL Lifecare Ltd, celebrating its diamond jubilee, has launched a new brand identity for its AMRIT pharmacies. The initiative includes a redesigned logo unveiled in Thiruvananthapuram by Anitha Thampi, HLL's CMD.

The rebranding reflects AMRIT's commitment to affordability and reliability, benefiting economically disadvantaged communities with quality healthcare products. The refreshed logo symbolizes these core values.

AMRIT, initially launched in 2015, operates over 220 outlets. It now plans to expand its presence, improve customer experience, and aid the Government of India's healthcare accessibility goals by introducing services such as home delivery and digital integration.

(With inputs from agencies.)