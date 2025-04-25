AMRIT Pharmacies: Unveiling a New Era of Affordable Healthcare
HLL Lifecare Ltd marks its diamond jubilee by rebranding its AMRIT pharmacies with a new logo. The initiative aims to broaden its network and enhance customer experience across India. AMRIT Pharmacies have been pivotal in providing affordable healthcare, particularly serving economically disadvantaged sections.
- Country:
- India
HLL Lifecare Ltd, celebrating its diamond jubilee, has launched a new brand identity for its AMRIT pharmacies. The initiative includes a redesigned logo unveiled in Thiruvananthapuram by Anitha Thampi, HLL's CMD.
The rebranding reflects AMRIT's commitment to affordability and reliability, benefiting economically disadvantaged communities with quality healthcare products. The refreshed logo symbolizes these core values.
AMRIT, initially launched in 2015, operates over 220 outlets. It now plans to expand its presence, improve customer experience, and aid the Government of India's healthcare accessibility goals by introducing services such as home delivery and digital integration.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
90-Day Tariff Relief: A Strategic Pause for India-US Trade Talks
GTRI Warns Against Comprehensive US-India FTA
Justice Takes a Leap: Rana's Extradition to India for 2008 Mumbai Attacks Case
Signs of Recovery in India's Microfinance Sector: A Gradual Comeback
Empowering Rural India: Piramal Finance and ICICI Bank Join Forces for Enhanced Credit Access