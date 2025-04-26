Trump's 2026 Fiscal Budget: Major Cuts Ahead

The Trump administration intends to implement significant budgetary cuts in its fiscal 2026 proposal, targeting billions from child care, health research, education, and housing, according to a New York Times report. These measures, still under review by the White House's Office of Management and Budget, reveal President Trump's strategy to shrink federal government operations.

An Office of Management and Budget spokesperson clarified that no conclusive funding decisions have been made, with official budget details anticipated to emerge next week. The New York Times, referencing insider information, suggests that media outlets like PBS and NPR may also experience substantial budget cuts in the near future.

These fiscal changes follow an overarching Republican budget plan approved for 2025, prioritizing billions in reductions and extention of expiring tax cuts. Since taking office, President Trump has consistently aimed to reduce federal government size through budgetary policies.

(With inputs from agencies.)