Physician Associates to Become Regulated Health Profession in New Zealand

In a significant step toward strengthening New Zealand’s healthcare workforce, Health Minister Simeon Brown has announced that physician associates will soon become a regulated profession. This move aims to bolster patient safety, improve healthcare quality, and address increasing demands on the nation's health services.

Physician associates (PAs) are internationally trained health professionals who work under the supervision of a doctor to evaluate, diagnose, and treat patients. Their scope of practice spans both clinical and administrative responsibilities, providing vital support in general practice clinics, hospitals, and other health settings across New Zealand.

Currently, about 50 physician associates are employed throughout the country. However, this number is expected to grow significantly in the coming years, as New Zealand continues to adapt to the challenges of an aging population, chronic disease management, and rural healthcare shortages.

Formal Regulation Under Health Law

The decision to regulate physician associates under the Health Practitioners Competence Assurance Act 2003 reflects the Government’s commitment to enhancing patient safety and ensuring consistent, high-quality care across all regions. Regulation will require physician associates to meet rigorous professional standards tailored to New Zealand’s unique healthcare environment.

These standards will cover initial training, supervision by medical practitioners, and requirements for continuous professional development, ensuring that physician associates remain skilled, competent, and aligned with best practices throughout their careers.

“This is an important milestone in our efforts to expand and support New Zealand’s talented health workforce,” Minister Brown stated. “By formally regulating physician associates, we are sending a clear message that patient safety and quality care are top priorities.”

Part of a Broader Healthcare Reform Strategy

The announcement is part of a broader series of initiatives the Government has introduced to empower more healthcare professionals to meet the country's growing needs. Recent reforms include:

Expanding prescribing rights for nurse practitioners through amendments to the Medicines Act, allowing them to prescribe a wider range of medicines independently.

Updating regulations for podiatrists, enabling them to prescribe specific medications related to their field of practice.

These changes aim to maximize the effectiveness of the existing health workforce, reduce bottlenecks in patient care, and make healthcare services more accessible—particularly in underserved areas.

Meeting Future Healthcare Challenges

Minister Brown emphasized that enhancing workforce capabilities is crucial for ensuring all New Zealanders can access timely and quality healthcare services.

“Our Government is determined to remove unnecessary barriers and create a more responsive, resilient health system,” he said. “Physician associates are a growing resource, and I am excited to see how health services will innovate in utilizing their skills to meet our priorities.”

The regulation of physician associates marks a progressive step towards a more versatile and sustainable healthcare system for New Zealand, aligning with global trends where similar roles have been integrated successfully to improve patient outcomes and system efficiency.