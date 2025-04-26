Left Menu

Groundbreaking Robotic Surgery at Safdarjung: Giant Adrenal Tumour Successfully Removed

Doctors at Safdarjung Hospital achieved a medical milestone by successfully removing a giant adrenal tumour from a woman using complex robotic surgery. This procedure marked the largest robotically removed tumour of its kind, showcasing the skill and dedication of the hospital's team, offering world-class healthcare at no cost.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 26-04-2025 19:10 IST | Created: 26-04-2025 19:10 IST
In a remarkable medical achievement, doctors at Safdarjung Hospital successfully performed a complex robotic surgery to remove a giant adrenal tumour from a 36-year-old woman. The tumour, measuring 18.2 x 13.5 cm, is the largest of its kind to be robotically removed in a minimally invasive manner, hospital officials said.

Dr Sandeep Bansal, Medical Superintendent, highlighted the dangers of the procedure due to the tumour's massive size and its encroachment on critical body structures, such as the liver and kidney. Dr Pawan Vasudeva, Head of Urology, emphasized the precision offered by the Da Vinci robot, which enabled surgical success.

The surgery, which lasted over three hours, was completed without complications. The patient, relieved from costly procedures prevalent in private sectors, was discharged within three days, reinforcing Safdarjung Hospital's commitment to providing top-tier healthcare free of charge.

