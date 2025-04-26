Left Menu

Violence in Healthcare: Doctor Harassed at Karnataka Hospital

A doctor at Puttur Government Hospital in Karnataka was allegedly abused and harassed by two individuals. The confrontation occurred when Dr. Ashajyothi Putturaya advised visitors to comply with hospital protocols. A police complaint has been filed, and a strike by hospital staff followed. Investigations into the incident continue.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mangaluru | Updated: 26-04-2025 21:12 IST | Created: 26-04-2025 21:12 IST
A disturbing incident unfolded at the Puttur Government Hospital in Karnataka as a doctor was allegedly harassed by visitors on Friday. The confrontation reportedly occurred after the doctor requested the visitors, led by two individuals named Zohara and Abdul Samad, to adhere to hospital protocols.

Dr. Ashajyothi Putturaya, the Administrative Officer, noticed the group violating hospital rules during her routine rounds. In response to the advisement to limit their numbers, two members allegedly reacted aggressively, leading to verbal abuse and inappropriate behavior.

Following the incident, law enforcement promptly registered a case against the accused. Hospital operations were disrupted momentarily as staff initiated a flash strike in protest. District Health Officer Dr. Thimmaiah H R condemned the incident, emphasizing the importance of safety for healthcare workers. The case is under active investigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

