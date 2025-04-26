Violence in Healthcare: Doctor Harassed at Karnataka Hospital

A disturbing incident unfolded at the Puttur Government Hospital in Karnataka as a doctor was allegedly harassed by visitors on Friday. The confrontation reportedly occurred after the doctor requested the visitors, led by two individuals named Zohara and Abdul Samad, to adhere to hospital protocols.

Dr. Ashajyothi Putturaya, the Administrative Officer, noticed the group violating hospital rules during her routine rounds. In response to the advisement to limit their numbers, two members allegedly reacted aggressively, leading to verbal abuse and inappropriate behavior.

Following the incident, law enforcement promptly registered a case against the accused. Hospital operations were disrupted momentarily as staff initiated a flash strike in protest. District Health Officer Dr. Thimmaiah H R condemned the incident, emphasizing the importance of safety for healthcare workers. The case is under active investigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)