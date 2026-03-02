Left Menu

Controversy Surrounds 'Manjummel Boys' Director in Harassment Case

Chidambaram S Poduval, director of 'Manjummel Boys,' faces a sexual harassment allegation in Ernakulam. A case was filed following a woman's complaint about an alleged 2022 incident. Police have initiated action under relevant legal sections, awaiting the filmmaker's response as investigations proceed.

Updated: 02-03-2026 08:57 IST | Created: 02-03-2026 08:57 IST
  • India

In recent developments, Chidambaram S Poduval, known for directing the hit film 'Manjummel Boys,' finds himself entangled in a serious legal accusation. Ernakulam South Police have registered a sexual harassment case against him.

The case stems from a complaint by a woman alleging misconduct by Poduval in 2022, including illegal entry into her Elamkulam apartment and inappropriate behavior.

Authorities have charged the filmmaker under Sections 74 and 75 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. The police are preparing to issue a notice for Poduval to appear for questioning, while he has yet to publicly address the allegations.

