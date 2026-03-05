Left Menu

Hostel Horror: Igatpuri Abuse Scandal Uncovered

Seven students from a Maharashtra hostel have been booked for allegedly sexually abusing juniors, with the hostel superintendent also implicated. The abuse reportedly continued for months, unreported out of fear. Authorities have taken action, and an ongoing inquiry is being conducted by the Child Welfare Committee.

Updated: 05-03-2026 17:28 IST
In a shocking development, seven Class X students of a Maharashtra social welfare department-run hostel in Igatpuri, Nashik, have been booked for allegedly sexually abusing several younger students. The hostel superintendent has also been implicated in the case, an official revealed on Thursday.

The complaint, filed under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, involves accusations that the students administered sedatives to classmates from classes V-VII and engaged them in unnatural acts. The district collector, Ayush Prasad, confirmed the initiation of an inquiry by the Child Welfare Committee.

Sources indicated that the abusive activities persisted for seven months, but fear prevented victims from speaking out. Despite being informed, hostel superintendent Sushant Dudhsagare allegedly took no action, leading to his inclusion in the case. Following the revelation, an inquiry by Zilla Parishad Social Welfare officials took place, with further investigation underway.

