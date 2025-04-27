Global Health Updates: From Mergers to Measles and Medicine

The health sector is witnessing significant developments globally. Germany's Merck KGaA is negotiating to purchase SpringWorks Therapeutics for $3.5 billion. The acquisition aims to strengthen Merck's portfolio by securing a new rare disease drug and experimental cancer treatments.

In the US, the Justice Department's Consumer Protection Branch, which enforces food and drug safety laws, is set to be disbanded amid cost-cutting measures. Meanwhile, Texas is grappling with a severe measles epidemic, reporting a sharp increase in cases and fatalities.

Across the globe, Australia's government is pushing its healthcare agenda ahead of elections, while China and the US navigate complex pharmaceutical trade relations. These developments underscore the dynamics and challenges in the health industry worldwide.

(With inputs from agencies.)