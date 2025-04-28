Women’s Refuge Gains $1.08M Boost to Expand Mental Health and Addiction Aid

In a significant step toward strengthening community mental health services, Minister for Mental Health Matt Doocey has announced that Women’s Refuge is the latest recipient of the Government’s Mental Health and Addiction Innovation Fund. This partnership aims to enhance support for women and children facing family violence, many of whom also experience mental health and addiction challenges.

Under the initiative, Women’s Refuge will receive $540,000 over two years from the Government. This amount will be matched by Women’s Refuge, bringing the total investment to $1,080,000. The funding is specifically designed to bolster the capacity of 250 frontline advocates across 41 Women’s Refuges nationwide.

“These advocates are often the first point of contact for women and children in crisis,” said Minister Doocey. “By equipping them with specialized mental health and addiction training, and providing them access to clinical advisory support, we can significantly enhance the quality of care and pathways to recovery for some of the most vulnerable members of our community.”

Targeted Training and Improved Referral Pathways

The funding will focus on three key areas:

Specialized Training: Advocates will receive targeted education and training on mental health and addiction, ensuring they can recognize issues early and provide informed support.

Clinical Advisory Support: Access to mental health specialists will provide ongoing advisory services to staff, ensuring complex cases receive appropriate professional input.

Strengthened Referral Pathways: Women’s Refuge will enhance its connections with local mental health and addiction services, helping clients access professional care more efficiently and reducing the typical barriers to entry.

Minister Doocey emphasized the importance of a seamless, integrated system: “Feedback consistently highlights that navigating mental health services can be confusing and overwhelming, particularly in moments of crisis. By linking Women’s Refuge directly with local services, we are making the system simpler, faster, and more responsive.”

Responding to a Critical Need

Women’s Refuge supports approximately 15,000 clients annually, offering safe accommodation, advocacy, and a range of support services to women and children escaping family violence. Mental health challenges are often an underlying or resulting factor in these experiences.

The new funding will help build a more resilient and better-equipped workforce to meet these complex needs. It also supports the Government’s broader goal of reducing wait times for mental health and addiction services across New Zealand.

“Empowering community organisations like Women’s Refuge to take a more active role in mental health support is vital. It complements clinical services and ensures that help is available where and when it’s needed most,” Mr. Doocey said.

Broader Innovation Fund Initiatives

The Innovation Fund was established to support creative and community-led approaches to mental health and addiction challenges. Other organisations already benefiting from the fund include MATES in Construction, The Mental Health Foundation, YouthLine, Wellington City Mission, Rotorua Youth One Stop Shop, and the Sir John Kirwan Foundation.

Minister Doocey confirmed that more initiatives would soon be announced as part of the second round of funding, promising continued investment into projects that strengthen the national mental health infrastructure.

“I am committed to doing everything possible to bring down mental health and addiction wait times in New Zealand,” Mr. Doocey concluded. “Working with trusted community organisations through the Innovation Fund is a key part of that strategy.”

Looking Ahead

The partnership between the Government and Women’s Refuge marks a promising evolution in New Zealand’s approach to mental health care, focusing on early intervention, frontline empowerment, and easier access to services. As the Innovation Fund continues to support grassroots initiatives, New Zealanders can expect more connected, compassionate, and effective mental health support across the country.