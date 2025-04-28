Delhi's Ayushman Vay Vandana: A New Dawn for Elderly Health Care
The Delhi government launched the Ayushman Vay Vandana scheme, offering free health treatment of up to Rs 10 lakh to seniors aged 70 and above. With the distribution of Vay Vandana cards, beneficiaries receive comprehensive health cover, detailed emergency services, and regular health check-ups at no cost.
- Country:
- India
The Delhi government has unveiled the Ayushman Vay Vandana scheme, aimed at providing free health treatment worth up to Rs 10 lakh for seniors aged 70 and above.
Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, alongside Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri, distributed the first batch of Vay Vandana cards to beneficiaries during a launch event.
Under the scheme, beneficiaries gain Rs 5 lakh medical assistance and an additional Rs 5 lakh through the Delhi government plan, summing up to a total health cover of Rs 10 lakh. The initiative ensures free health tests, unique health cards, and chronicling crucial medical records for the elderly citizens of Delhi.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Bombay High Court Demands Better Airport Facilities for Senior Citizens
Ayushman Vay Vandana scheme for free treatment worth up to Rs 10 lakh for citizens aged 70 years and above launched in Delhi.
Lilavati Hospital Offers Free Treatment for Pahalgam Attack Victims
Bribe Scandal Exposes Corruption in Military Health Scheme
Bribery Scandal: CBI Arrests Ex-Colonel Over Health Scheme Racket