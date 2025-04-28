Delhi's Ayushman Vay Vandana: A New Dawn for Elderly Health Care

The Delhi government has unveiled the Ayushman Vay Vandana scheme, aimed at providing free health treatment worth up to Rs 10 lakh for seniors aged 70 and above.

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, alongside Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri, distributed the first batch of Vay Vandana cards to beneficiaries during a launch event.

Under the scheme, beneficiaries gain Rs 5 lakh medical assistance and an additional Rs 5 lakh through the Delhi government plan, summing up to a total health cover of Rs 10 lakh. The initiative ensures free health tests, unique health cards, and chronicling crucial medical records for the elderly citizens of Delhi.

(With inputs from agencies.)